Here's the next BIG TWIST in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Tele Films Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will add a dash of energy and glamour clubbed together as viewers will get to watch Sonu and Tapu followed by Babeetta and Iyer set the stage on fire with the respective performances on the stage. While the rest of Gokuldham is enjoying watching Sonu and Tapu’s electrifying performance, Master Bhide’s heart races with concern for his daughter as the steps sometimes get a tad acrobatic. Later, Babeetta and Iyer take to the stage for their dance performance and the people of Gokuldham watch them in awe as the couple performs their dance steps in superb synchrony.



In the episode, Tapu and Sonu will be seen dancing to the beats of the popular Bollywood number – Aankh Maare and it will be quite a thrilling performance.



“To perform in Rangarang is almost like a dream come true. Since childhood, I have watched Gokuldham’s Rangarang programme on TV and have seen the Society’s people perform in it. I just can’t believe that I am taking part and performing this programme myself! It was also great fun during the rehearsals. Tapu told me about the instance when Ranveer Singh had visited the sets and Tapu sena had a shared a real good time with him. I so wish I was here then, I would’ve loved to shake a leg with the Bollywood superstar,” says Palak Sidhwani who plays the role of Sonalika Bhide aka Sonu.



Of course, while the rest of the Society is immersed in watching their performance, Jethaa lal drifts away into a parallel world where he sees himself dancing with Babeettaji and which while is funny, is completely worth watching.



