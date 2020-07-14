Here's what Helly Shah is doing in between the shots on the sets of IMM 2

MUMBAI: The much-awaited show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has finally hit the small screen. The show had already created a lot of buzz when it was announced and viewers were eager to see it.

Helly Shah, Vishal Vashistha and Rrahul Sudhir play the lead roles. The love triangle between these three will be a must-watch as it will be full of twists and turns.

The first episode saw a sizzling dance number of Madhurima Tuli who is also seen as an undercover agent sent by Kabir. A lot of suspense will be unveiled in the upcoming episodes.

And now, Helly has shared a cute boomerang video on her Instagram story. The actress is all decked up in beautiful traditional avatar with heavy jewellery and looks drop-dead gorgeous.

Helly revealed what she is doing in between the shots. The actress is taking steam.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, it seems Helly is taking care of herself due to the ongoing situation.

