News

Here's what Shoaib Ibrahim has to say when asked about family planning

Shoaib did a quick Q&A session with his fans. His reaction on a ‘family planning question’ is to look out for.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
05 May 2020 12:42 PM

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services. 

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things. Some celebrities are also using the time to interact with fans through LIVE sessions.

Shoaib Ibrahim is making the most of the holy month of Ramadan. The actor has been posting various motivational videos and posts. He recently connected with his fans for a quick Q&A session wherein he answered a few questions by fans.

A fan asked about when will he and wife Dipika plan for a baby. Have a look at Shoaib’s response.

Well, he could’ve ignored the question but he made sure to reply to that question so that fans wouldn’t ask personal questions in future.

What do you have to say about it? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Shoaib Ibrahim Dipika Kakar Sasural Simar Ka Battalion 609 Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Convid - 19 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here