Here's what Shoaib Ibrahim has to say when asked about family planning

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things. Some celebrities are also using the time to interact with fans through LIVE sessions.

Shoaib Ibrahim is making the most of the holy month of Ramadan. The actor has been posting various motivational videos and posts. He recently connected with his fans for a quick Q&A session wherein he answered a few questions by fans.

A fan asked about when will he and wife Dipika plan for a baby. Have a look at Shoaib’s response.

Well, he could’ve ignored the question but he made sure to reply to that question so that fans wouldn’t ask personal questions in future.

