Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 16:51
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV updates from your favorite tv shows to your screens so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The pair of Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab is loved by the masses. The show is witnessing heightened turmoil and Sayuri’s attempts at saving her daughter.

Also read: The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa team is a Close-Knit Group and here’s why we Think so

We know that audience diligently waits to capture every episode of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa on their TV screens and get engrossed in the plot.

However, we are of the opinion that our readers enjoy knowing what goes on behind the scenes and around their favorite TV stars just as much.

Similarly, now we came across a clip from the sets.

We see that co-stars Hiba Nawab has taken to participate in another social media trend and has aced it! We couldn’t stop ourselves from laughing at the actresses wit!

We know that ADs often go to call actors for their shots and seems like Hiba is not someone who loves to be out until the shot is completely ready!

Check it out!

 

 

So, what did you think of this video?

What are your guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know your guesses in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Sayuri doesn’t want to marry Vikrant and is looking for a way to save her daughter. We see that Kanha sees his daughter for the first time and feels a connection to her.

Sayuri is now upset with Vikrant for not taking care of her daughter and warns him that if anything were to happen to her daughter, he would have no leverage against her and she can leave, Vikrant pales at this.

Also read: Hiba Nawab is upset with This Star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, find out why

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on BTS on your favorite shows.

BTS TV news Woh Toh Hai Albelaa TV shows gossip BTS UPDATE Shaheer Sheikh Kanha Sayuri Hiba Nawab Star Bharat TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Pallavi Pradhan Aparna Dixit Dharti Bhatt Vaishnavi Ganatra BTS TV gossip
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 16:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, knowing how much...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav insists that Abhimanyu and Abhir must know the truth that they are biological father-son
MUMBAI  :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill
MUMBAI  :Evading nominations is up to the housemates of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' for the first time in the season. All...
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
MUMBAI :We all know that Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which has turned out to be a hit at...
Recent Stories
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy to grace the show to promote their upco
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Shehzada”
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets a note from her mom in law, check it out
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets a note from her mom in law, check it out
Dharampatnii’s Kavya aka Aditi Shetty gets Ousted by These Co-stars, read to know the incident
Dharampatnii’s Kavya aka Aditi Shetty gets Ousted by These Co-stars, read to know the incident
Exclusive! Romanch Mehta roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin
Exclusive! Romanch Mehta roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin