Hiba Nawab is upset with This Star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, find out why

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Child artist Shreyansh Kaurav is set to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show. The show is currently following the third generation.

However, we are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show and in the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Now, we came across a video shared by Hiba Nawab and we can see Jay Soni, who is the latest entry in Yeh Rishta, on her set and she seems to asking him the purpose of his visit!

Check out!

So, we don’t know why Jay visited the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, but we really enjoyed to see his banter with Karanveer Mehra and Hiba Nawab.

It is such a happy feeling to see your favorite stars get along so well, off-camera too without getting into enmity against each other!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara will decide to get out of Udaipur for good as she no longer wants to be a burden on the family.

Akshara will get help from a stranger who will not only pay her bus ticket but also take her safely home.

Akshara will begin a new journey of life in Pathankot where she does not know anyone. The story will see a twist where Abhimanyu and Akshara will both begin their life separately but alone.

Akshara will want to give up her past life, the anger and fear and see life from a new perspective.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara lives disguised as Aanchal with Abhinav ?