Hiba Nawab's eyes speak a lot in these stunning pictures

MUMBAI: Hiba Nawab who is currently seen as Elaichi in SAB TV's popular drama series Jijaji Chhat Par Hain is one popular face of the small screen. The actress is winning hearts with her stellar performance in the show and amazing comic timing.

We all know, Hiba is one popular actress of the small screen whose looks are to die for. The diva enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and its all because of her wonderful Insta posts.

And now, Hiba shared a series of pictures and what caught our attention was her eye-expressions which enhanced her beauty. In every picture, Hiba has beautifully used her eye expressions which makes her look even more gorgeous.

Take a look at Hiba's pictures:

Hiba's Instagram account is filled with amazing pictures where she has flaunted his sexy, bold, beautiful, and cute side on various occasions.

On the work front, Hiba has previously been part of shows like Tere Sheher Mein, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, Ssshh... Koi Hai, Meri Sasu Maa among others.