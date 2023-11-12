High Drama: Ruhi fumes with rage and gets upset as Armaan and Abhira have a romantic eye-lock in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. It stars Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the leading roles as Abhira and Armaan.

The show features the fourth generation after Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod made an exit from the show where they played Abhimanyu and Akshara. The upcoming drama is going to present an exciting new twist. As we already know, Abhira will soon be seen getting hitched to Armaan and this will come as a major shock to Ruhi and the entire family. The family will not accept Abhira as their daughter – in – law.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Rohit and Ruhi follow Armaan, catch him in a room with Abhira

In the episodes to come, it will be seen that Abhira will go inside her room and will start throwing clothes. She wants to find something. Armaan, who will follow her to the room will ask Abhira as to what is she finding. Abhira will tell him that there is something which is very wrong happening with her.

That is when Abhira will mistakenly fall into Armaan’s arms and their eyes will lock. Ruhi, will happen to watch them together and will assume that they are spending some romantic moments with each other. She will fume with rage while Armaan will try to clarify that what she has thought is a bog misunderstanding.

Also Read: Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta gets hitched with the love of her life Saurabh Ghedia

He will even try to follow her but Abhira will stop him and ask him to first apply medicine where he has got hurt. Armaan will stay back and from here there will be major jealously drama ahead in Armaan and Ruhi’s relationship.