Hilarious! Aaina's Niharika Choksey shares a BTS from her show, calls THIS co-star 'dukhi aatma', check it out

The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance. Niharika is currently seen in the show Aaina and is gaining praise for it.
Niharika Chouksey

MUMBAI: Niharika Chouksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.  The actress was paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja in the popular show. Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing worked wonders and the viewers loved them.  The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance. Niharika is currently seen in the show Aaina and is gaining praise for it.

Niharika has a huge fan following and they love every post and picture she shares. The Faltu actress has now shared a BTS video and in the frame we can see her co-star Farman Haider looking tired. She gave a hilarious caption to the story that read, “Dukhiii Aatma” along with that she added an emotional and a laughing emoji.

Check out her story here;

What are your thoughts on the story? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

