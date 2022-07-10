HILARIOUS! Aishwarya Sharma PRANKS beau Neil Bhatt on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, his reaction is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI : Power couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have become nationwide famous.

The duo is presently seen playing pivotal roles in Star Plus' popular running show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Aishwarya and Neil have proved their mettle in acting with their amazing performances in the show.

While both are receiving several accolades for their stellar performance, they have also received lots of love for their on-point social media game.

Aishwarya and Neil are very active on Instagram and keep sharing fun pictures, videos and reels.

The actress is quite fun-loving and notorious and simply loves to play pranks with everyone on the set.

And now, Aishwarya has ganged up against beau Neil with the help of one of her cutest co-stars Tanmay Rishi.

Tanmay plays the role of Aishwarya's son Vinayak in the show.

The duo mixed something in Neil's juice and he wasn't aware of it.

Neil's reaction after having that juice was simply hilarious.

Take a look:

Well, Aishwarya's prank worked and it was simply hilarious.

