Hilarious! Anandi Baa aur Emily’s Mishkat Verma aka Aarav and Shweta Rajput aka Pinky recreate this iconic scene from K3G!

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/09/2022 - 15:05
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as the exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

But one of the behind-the-scenes have gone viral over social media wherein Mishkat Verma aka Aarav and Shweta Rajput aka Pinky recreated one of the iconic scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum’s.

Shweta was seen as Kajol, wherein Mishkat was seen as SRK.

She took to her social media and uploaded a video and captioned it, “Watch till the Aarav teases Pinky like this.”

Have a look!

What’s your take on this?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com 

Latest Video