Hilarious! Anil Kapoor’s sassy reply to Kapil Sharma on ageing will surely make you burst into laughter

Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film ‘Thar’
anil-kapil

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor is on cloud nine after actor daughter Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma pulls Anil Kapoor’s leg by asking him about his reaction to becoming a grandfather to which the actor had an epic response.

Also Read: Hilarious! Kapil Sharma takes a funny jibe at Anil Kapoor as the latter hugs him tightly

Sharma was seen asking him, "Jab aapne suni ki aap nana banne wale hain, to aapne apne aap ko thoda bada mehsoor kia ya 5 saal aur chhote ho gaye aap (When you came to know that you are going to become a grandfather, did you feel any older or you became five years younger)."

Anil then replied to Kapil in the same vein and said, “Jaise tu ghar mein shadishuda hai, bahar to tu kuwara hi ghoomta hai, to main bhi ghar me nana hu, bahar main… (The way you are married at home but walk around like a bachelor outside, same way I am a grandfather at home, but outside I am…).” Kapil ended his sentence with “jhakaas (cool)”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Mussorie Boys' Lokesh Aggarwal JOINS the cast of Anil Kapoor's film Thank You For Coming

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Anil Kapoor along with his Thar co-star Satish Kaushik gracing the show as special guests. In the sneak peek shared by the makers, Kapoor arrives on TKSS stage in a white tee and pants paired with a white overcoat.

