Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.

She earlier rose to fame with her comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai where she played the role of Mohnisha Sarabhai.

Also Read- Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

Rupali has been married to the love of her life Ashwin Verma. For 11 years. The duo have an irresistible chemistry which is evident in each of their posts and stories. On Valentine’s Day Rupali took this opportunity to share a funny video where she shows how she and hubby Ashwin communicate on a normal day. In the video, Ashwin is seen cutting onions and Rupali comes in the kitchen and leaves her dirty plate on the counter, what happens next is quite relatable to many couples and it will leave you in splits.

She captioned the post, “Bina Bole Ek Dusre ki baat samajhna is not talent, it’s love!

Happy Valentine’s Day @ashwinkverma.”

Check out the video here;

Rupali has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

