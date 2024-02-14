Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable

Rupali has been married to the love of her life Ashwin Verma. For 11 years. The duo have an irresistible chemistry which is evident in each of their posts and stories. On Valentine’s Day Rupali took this opportunity to share a funny video
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:24
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience. 

She earlier rose to fame with her comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai where she played the role of Mohnisha Sarabhai.

Also Read- Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

Rupali has been married to the love of her life Ashwin Verma. For 11 years. The duo have an irresistible chemistry which is evident in each of their posts and stories. On Valentine’s Day Rupali took this opportunity to share a funny video where she shows how she and hubby Ashwin communicate on a normal day. In the video, Ashwin is seen cutting onions and Rupali comes in the kitchen and leaves her dirty plate on the counter, what happens next is quite relatable to many couples and it will leave you in splits. 

She captioned the post, “Bina Bole Ek Dusre ki baat samajhna is not talent, it’s love!

Happy Valentine’s Day @ashwinkverma.”

Check out the video here;

Rupali has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

Also Read- Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rupali Ganguly Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Anupamaa Mohnisha Vanraj Anuj Kinjal Pakhi TV news Dimple Pari Choti Anu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 12:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?
MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj reveals his feelings to Shruti says he cannot love anyone other than Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of information from the world of television.We have been striving...
Hilarious! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly reveals the unique way of how she communicates with her husband and it is very relatable
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as...
Exclusive! Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Vipin Choudhary
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Shehzada Dhami...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Akka Saheb fumes with RAGE as Savi attends seminar despite strict warning
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see new tensions arising between Akka Saheb/ Surekha and Savi...
Recent Stories
Balaji Motion
Announcement! Balaji Motion Pictures reveal the release date of ‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, deets inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer
Really! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer gets a sweet Valentine's Day gift from THIS person, can you guess who it is?
Jeevansh Chadha
EXCLUSIVE: Mera Balam Thanedaar actor Jeevansh Chadha bags Colors’ Parineeti!
Preeti Vipin Choudhary
Exclusive! Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat are closest to me on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Preeti Vipin Choudhary
Shruti Anand
RIP! Mann Sundar Actress Shruti Anand’s father passes away
Ronnie Screwvala
Exciting! Ronnie Screwvala joins an impressive group of "sharks" of Shark Tank India Season 3; Highlights eight failures, Two successes' mantra
Munawar Faruqui
Aww! Munawar Faruqui showers compliments on Hina Khan as they come together for a new project; Details Inside…