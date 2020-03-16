Hilarious! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi can easily be part of Kung Fu Panda, here’s the proof

Rohit Suchanti has gained attention for his bromance with Aman Gandhi aka Ayush onscreen and off screen.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 16:48
Hilarious! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi can easily be part of Kung Fu Panda, here’s the proof

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Aww-dorable! Rishi feeds Lakshmi, gets flirty and demands a kiss

He is one of the actors who have constantly updated his life’s movement on social media, but apart from this, he has also gained attention for his bromance with Aman Gandhi aka Ayush onscreen and off screen.

Recently, Rohit took to his social media and uploaded a video wherein he and Aman are vibing in Panda style.

He captioned the video, “Vibing on Panda.”

Have a look!

Also read: Bhagyalakshmi: Much-in-Love! Lakshmi blushes with Rishi’s touch

Well, in this video, Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Shubhaavi Chouksey aka Nandini Kapoor have given their amazing reactions.

Well, what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued with us.

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 16:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hilarious! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi can easily be part of Kung Fu Panda, here’s the proof
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Dev comes to save Vidhi, Vidhi’s mother happy as he recognizes Vidhi’s strength
MUMBAI:Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as it’s poles apart from...
Imlie ! What! Sumbul Touqeer Khan to star in KGF remake
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.Her...
OMG! Paras Kalnawat upset with Rupali Ganguly over her silence on the former’s termination?
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Aww! Check out Rupali Ganguly’s special dance as she gives a tribute to “MANN”
MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
WOW! Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Parth Samthaan reveals he draws major INSPIRATION from THIS Bollywood superstar
Mumbai :TV's handsome hunk Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Shocking! Is Aamir Khan responsible for late Divya Bharati’s exit from 1993 film Darr?
Latest Video