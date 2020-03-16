Hilarious! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi can easily be part of Kung Fu Panda, here’s the proof

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

He is one of the actors who have constantly updated his life’s movement on social media, but apart from this, he has also gained attention for his bromance with Aman Gandhi aka Ayush onscreen and off screen.

Recently, Rohit took to his social media and uploaded a video wherein he and Aman are vibing in Panda style.

He captioned the video, “Vibing on Panda.”

Have a look!

Well, in this video, Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Shubhaavi Chouksey aka Nandini Kapoor have given their amazing reactions.

