HILARIOUS! From Crocodiles to Terrorists: Times when Lakshmi protected Rishi in the most UNBELIEVABLE CIRCUMSTANCES in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Rohit Chandel and Aishwarya Khare in the leading roles as Rishi and Lakshmi.

The Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show's leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Bhagya Lakshmi has been receiving rave reviews for its narrative and storytelling. The show has seen many high voltage sequences but one thing which comes as a surprise is the way Lakshmi has protected Rishi in the most unbelievable circumstances, as if almost she is eternal!

Here are some hilarious and surprising moments from the show.

Rishi gets bitten by a crocodile

The episode showcased how Rishi ended up falling in the lake. Lakshmi, being a dedicated wife, jumped into it to save him from drowning after he got bitten by the crocodile.

Lakshmi saves Rishi from a snake

Laxmi saves Rishi from the poisonous attack of the snake and once again manages to win everyone's heart. Rishi takes care of Laxmi and also apologizes to her for his rude words blaming her. Rishi cures Laxmi's wound and thanks her for being his savior everytime.

Rishi gets protection from terrorists

There is an attack and a bomb gets activated. Somehow Lakshmi manages to keep the minister safe by taking him to another place. However, when Lakshmi hears gunshots she panics. As Rishi's life comes in danger, Lakshmi decides to save him.

Lakshmi protects Rishi from the fire

Balwinder had made all arrangements to kill Rishi. However, Lakshmi once again turns savior and saves Rishi in the nick of time. Lakshmi also alerts everyone and they both safely come out of danger.

Rishi gets saved from a car accident

After exchanging garlands, Rishi and Lakshmi got married. Additionally, it is observed that Rishi adorns Lakshmi in a sindoor and a mangalsutra, and they go on to lead happy lives. Rishi drives the car as they also choose to spend some time alone. Malisha plays her wicked game and claims that she won't allow Lakshmi to live with Rishi if he isn't her.

