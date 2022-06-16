Hilarious! Dance Deewane Juniors: This is how Tejasswi Prakash reacted when Karan Kundrra called her Tejasswi Kundrra

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. The actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media make fans go gaga. They will soon be seen hosting the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors together.

A new video on the internet from the show Dance Deewane Juniors sees the two having fun together.

In the video, Karan, who is eager to marry Tejasswi in real life and has said so on different platforms, addressed her as 'Tejasswi Kundrra'. Tejasswi hit him lovingly on his arm, quite surprised by his words.

Yeh pehli ladki hey jisko kundraa banane ke liye Harare kundrra utavle ho rahe hey ..pat your back girl u are different @itsmetejasswi @kkundrra — reecha (@reechavyas) June 15, 2022

Reacting to it, a user wrote, "Yeh pehli ladki hai jisko Kundraa banane ke liye hamare Kundrra utavle ho rahe hai (She is the first girl who Karan is getting eager to marry and make a Kundrra)...pat your back girl, you are different." Several fans of #TejRan prayed in the comments for their union to happen soon.

There's another promo of the show where Varun Dhawan also asked Tejasswi on national TV if she'd marry Karan. He asked her to reply through social media. This came after Karan told him that he is ready to tie the knot but it's Tejasswi who needs to be asked.

Talking about his relationship with Tejasswi, Karan said that they both are evolving together and individually in the relationship. "With her in my life my anxieties are in control. I don’t worry about what will happen next or why things are not working out for me. She has brought that calmness, stability and happiness in my life," he said.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi recently ringed in the latter’s birthday in Goa, and the photos from the same went viral among their fans on social media.

