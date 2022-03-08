Hilarious! Here’s how Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Pakhi is enjoying her pregnancy time THIS way

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt aka Patralekha from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is well-known for her bindaas and fun-loving nature. Aishwarya always makes her fans laugh with cute and funny reels and story updates.

A lot of fun and dhamaal happens on the sets and the cast members are very friendly with each other. No matter what turn the story takes and how evil Pakhi becomes, the audience always showers their love on Aishwarya and Neil as a couple.

Currently, the show is revolving around Pakhi being pregnant as the surrogate mother, wanting to be close to Virat. On the other hand, Pregnancy news of Sai is also announced and the whole is happy and Pakhi fears that now Virat will focus on Sai.

Now Aishwarya has shared an extremely cute and funny reel where she is having fun with her pregnant look. Check out the post below and tell us in the comments what you think about it.

