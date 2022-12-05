Hilarious! This is how Bharti Singh takes a funny jibe at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ is nearing its blockbuster finale episode after a highly successful run of almost two months now. The star-studded finale of the interactive comedy game show was graced by the most popular couple of Indian television Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, alongside many other celebrities.

Also Read: Aww! Tejasswi Prakash complaints that Karan Kundrra loves his phone more than her, while the latter’s reaction is unmissable

During a fun banter, Haarsh Limbachiyaa showered Karan and Tejasswi with praises as the couple enjoys a massive fandom on social media with a popular hashtag, ‘#TejRan’, and are surrounded by paparazzi at all times.

In a rib-tickling reaction, Bharti Singh asked the duo, “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai?” When Karan responded by saying, “No”, Bharti roasted him by joking, “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir?” which left everyone in splits.

Also Read: Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed

While the love birds left everyone swooning over their sizzling chemistry in the show, Karan and Pratik Sehajpal’s newfound friendship became the highlight of the episode.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have always been giving fans major couple goals. The two were seen together on the screen last time in Bigg Boss 15, and when they reunited as warden and jailor for a special episode of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp, people were elated.

Credit: ETimes