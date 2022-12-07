Hilarious! THIS is how Mahabharat’s Duryodhan Puneet Issar reacted when issued with non-bailable warrant over Cheer Haran scene

MUMBAI: 1988’s Mahabharat was one of the most famous and fan-driven shows in the Indian Television Industry. Talking about the same, there was a time when actor Puneet Issar landed in trouble after a non-bailable warrant was filed against him for his part in disrobing Draupadi aka ‘cheer haran’ scene.

“Someone told us, ‘Aapke naam, ka warrant nikla hai, non-bailable warrant (Someone has filed a case against you in the court, and there’s now a non-bailable warrant issued against you). Someone from Benares had said that the disrobing of Drapuadi that you did has caused hurt to us,” he was quoted saying.

The actor also believed that by the time they were done with sorting the case out, they should also file a case on Ved Vyas for writing the story. He said, “Agar kisi ko pakdana hai to Ved Vyas ko pakdo, usne likhi hai.”

Mahabharat (1988) was directed by B. R. Chopra and Ravi Chopra. The series aired its first episode on 2nd October 1988 and had a span of 2 years ending on 24th June 1990.

Meanwhile, Puneet Issar was last seen in The Kashmir Files which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The movie came out on 11th March 2022.

