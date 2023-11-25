Hilarious! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Farah Khan's humorous response as Sreerama Chandra calls Malaika Arora his ‘Dream Girl’ captivates; Says ‘Voh single nahi hai’

MUMBAI:Following Sreerama Chandra's description of Malaika Arora as his "dream girl," Farah Khan will be seen ensuring Chandra that she is not single in the next episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Along with actor Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora judge the celebrity dance reality show.

A promo for the next episode of JDJ featuring Sreerama Chandra confessing that Malaika Arora is his "dream girl" was released by Sony TV on Saturday. Farah tells that Malaika is not single while she blushes. In response, Malaika asks Farah, "Aapko kaise pata (How do you know)?" Arshad Warsi also tells Sreerama in fun, “Malaika tumko extra points degi iss harkat ke liye aur hum extra points kaateinge isi harkat ke liye (Malaika will give you extra points for this but we will deduct your points for the same).”

It is well known that Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are dating. The couple is frequently observed together and never hesitates to show their affection for one another, even in public. Rumors about Malaika and Arjun's separation had previously gained attention after internet users observed that the Bollywood starlet had not liked or commented on Arjun's posts on social media. The two later denied breakup rumors.

This year, Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani will host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on Sony TV. Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora serve as the show's judges. Urvashi Dholakia, Shoaib Ibrahim, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Rajiv Thakur, Adrija Sinha, Karuna Pandey, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Sreerama Chandra are among the contestants in the celebrity dance reality show.

