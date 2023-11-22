Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Adrija Sinha talks about who is the strict judge and reveals which two contestants under play themselves on the show

MUMBAI: Adrija Sinha is a well known dancer and actress in the world of entertainment business.

She is best known for her participation in the dance reality show Super Dancer where she had to opt out of the show because of injury.

The actress is known for her performance in Web shows like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Guns & Gulaabs, Kill and Sank etc.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11.

Her first two performances were appreciated by the judges and they told that she has a long way to go.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her which judge she feels would be strict and revealed which contestants underplay themselves in the show.

Which contestants are you afraid of who will go ahead in the show since they are great dancers?

I think Shiv is a really good dancer and when he gave his first performance I thought he was so good and I told him that he is lying that he is not a good dancer. Actually to be honest, everyone is giving their hundred percent and everyone is good and now I am getting scared ahead of what will happen.

Among the judges Malaika, Farah and Arshad who’s judging according to you would be strict?

I think obviously Farah Khan because she is such an ace director, choreographer and she knows all the technique and she has trained so many actors so I feel she is strict about what she will see in the technical.

Do you think for dancers a reality show works as in does one get work post that?

I think more than work one gets to learn so much. Even if one joins a dance academy, you cannot learn as much as you learn on a dance reality show and super dancer was a school for me as so many windows opened for me then post my 7th std I began my acting journey and did so many web shows and movies. Then I got a call for Jhalak and now my dream has come true, and now I need to utilize this opportunity and I want to prove that I deserve to be here.

Who among the contestants do you feel turned out to be a good dancer but you had doubts that they weren’t?

Sreerama Chandra and Rajiv Thakur, I think who showed that they don’t know dancing but when they performed it surprised everyone. As when our rehearsal used to happen. After watching Rajiv’s performance I was taken by surprise as after my performance he was under playing asking me to pass on my energy and all and he killed the performance. Sreema is a very humble person. He used to come to me and ask me to teach him dance. So I feel these two are the underdogs who feel they can’t perform but when they come on stage they nail the performance.

Well, there is no doubt that Adrija Sinha is a fabulous dancer and she is going to go a long way in the show.

