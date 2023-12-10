Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Guns and Gulaab Fame Adrija Sinha to participate in the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. We have previously given you the update that Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi will take on the judging panel and the show will return to Sony TV after 12 years.
JHALAK

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

After season 9, which was telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRP and returned for a successful season 10.

We have previously given you the update that Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi will take on the judging panel and the show will return to Sony TV after 12 years.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update,

As per sources, Actress and Dancer Adrija Sinha, or as she was popularly known during her dancing days Mishti, will be seen as a contestant on the show.

This is going to be full circle for Adrija who started her journey in showbiz with the show Super Dancer and has gone on to do multiple OTT series like Criminal Justice, School of Lies, Sanak, Guns and Gulaabs, Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai and so much more.

The show used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post-Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season will be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Are you excited to see Adrija in this new avatar? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to go on-air from 'THIS' date on Sony TV


 

