Hilarious! Kapil Sharma calls himself ‘GAREEB’, Ayushmaan’s REPLY will leave you in SPLITS

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma's show this weekend will feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, the stars of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. A new promotional video for the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been uploaded on YouTube by SET India.

Kapil said to Ayushmann as he flirted with Vaani "Dekho, aapne toh 40-50 din Saath mein kaam kiya, humare paas toh yeh hi Ek-do ghante hote hai, Gareeb aadmi ki Itna hi hai "When Kapil said that, Ayushman quickly chimed in "Aisi gareebi Bhagwan sabko de," leaving Kapil in splits.

Kapil then asked as to whether Ayushmann is better at emotional or romantic scenarios, to which Vaani replied that he romances with a lot of emotion. When Ayushmann called romance an emotion, Kapil replied funnily, "Mere mein yeh wala emotion bohot zyada hai."

In character as a sheikh, Krushna Abhishek then joked about his estranged uncle Govinda. He congratulated the dancer to his left and enquired about her connection to Govinda while criticizing the motions of the dancer to his right and asking, "Tum Kapil ka Kuch lagta hai kya?"

Ayushmann and Vaani are currently preparing for the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The story revolves around a romance between A gym trainer ‘Manu’ and a Zumba Trainer ‘Manvi’, It follows the happy moments, sad moments, and difficulties of Manu and Maanvi's love story.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurana also has ‘Doctor G’, in which he plays a gynecologist.

