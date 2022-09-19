Hilarious! KKK12’s 1st finalist Tushar Kalia opens up some fun secrets about all the contestants

Tushar

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven seasons. The contestants are various celebrities from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT who come together and face their fears. The last season was very successful and did wonder when it came to TRPs as the contestants were outstanding. They performed all the tasks well and didn’t give Rohit a chance to get angry. The new season has begun and we have seen how the contestants are going all out and giving their best on the show. We have seen how the contestants are going all out, doing all the stunts and giving their hundred percent.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: What! Tushar Kalia and Rubina Dilaik are at loggerheads on the show

Tellychakkar got in touch with Tushar Kalia who is the first finalist of the show and we got candid about secrets on the set of KKK12 with our segment of Fatafat Dus.

A contender that can’t stop laughing is?

Me and Nishant both.

The one that can crack bad or worst jokes?

That would be Pratik Sehajpal.

A contender that’s a prankster?

Rajiv Adatia.

The one that could be tagged as a flirt?

Aditi please don’t listen. Mohit.

The one that has enjoyed the maximum male or female attention?

I think we are getting animal attention more than just male or female attention, to be very honest.

Who’s the one that is very competitive?

All of them are very competitive. All 14. However, I strongly feel that Faisu is very strong.

Who’s the one that’s very moody?

Nishant. Like I don’t want to do this stunt today so don’t make me do it.

The one who is the worst DJ?

I think Sriti Jha because she plays some very different songs when we are all together and just chilling.

The one who can actually use the worst pick-up line?

Pratik for sure. His jokes are very lame. There’s always this fun going on between him and Rajiv where they crack like really lame jokes.

Who is your gossip partner?

Sriti, Mohit and Nishant.

Also read - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Nishant Bhat gets pranked on the sets of the show

Watch the whole video on our youtube channel with the link below:


This time the show has reached a new high and is really rocking on charts. So, are you excited to see who’s going to win this season?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.


 

Nishant Bhat Pratik Sehajpal Nikki Tamboli Colors Voot Khatra Khatra Reality show Bharti Harsh Bigg Boss 15 MUNAWAR FARUQUI Sriti Jha Rubina Dilaik Shivangi Joshi Chetna Pande RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Erika Packard Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh Aneri Vajani TellyChakkar
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 22:34

