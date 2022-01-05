Hilarious! Krushna Abhishek takes a funny jibe at Archana Puran Singh, and it has a connection with Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the much-loved comedy shows on Indian television. Archana Puran Singh often becomes the butt of all the jokes in the comedy show. A new promo of the weekend episode is now released and Krushna Abhishek making fun of Archana‘s drinking habit.

The team of Om – Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Ahmed Khan, and others will grace the show.

In the latest promo, Krushna was seen recalling Aditya Roy Kapur’s 2013 film Aashiqui wherein the latter was seen playing the role of an alcoholic singer. The comedian then made a joke about how Archana Puran Singh is also an alcoholic and said, “Logon ke ghar par dum aloo bante hain, inke ghar pe rum aalu bante hain.”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik will also be seen this weekend on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film Thar. A promo was also released recently wherein the host jokingly asked the Ram Lakhan actor how he feels now that he will become a grandfather.

Kapil asked the veteran actor, “Jab aapne suni ki aap nana banne wale hain, to aapne apne aap ko thoda bada mehsoor kia ya 5 saal aur chhote ho gaye aap,” to which Anil said, “Jaise tu ghar mein shaadishudha hai, bahar tu kuwara hi ghumta hai. Toh mai bhi sirf ghar mein nana hu, bahar mai 5 saal thoda aur chota hu.”

