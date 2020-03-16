HILARIOUS! Kundali Bhagya girl gang miserably fails while performing on this reel and it will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one such show on small screens which is working for the past 5 years.

The viewers have loved Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's on-screen pairing.

Fans used to fondly call them Preeran or Dheeshra.

Well, Dheeraj made an exit from the show recently and Shakti Arora has now stepped in his shoes to play Karan Luthra's character.

We all know that Shraddha has become a household name for her role Preeta in the show.

Well, the star cast is always up to something on the set whenever they are not shooting.

And now, Shraddha has shared a reel where she is featuring with the three beautiful ladies of her on-screen family.

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar Amazing! Decoding the glorious 13 years of Dheeraj DhooparTake a look:

Shraddha tried to teach something to her co-actresses and the outcome is hilarious.

Well, Shraddha definitely managed to lip-sync the video but the other three miserably failed.

Meanwhile, the three ladies were still trying to figure out what's going on. They tried their best to lip-sync but were unable to do so.

Shraddha then couldn't control her laughter at the end of the video.

However, they were extremely cute.

Kundali Bhagya has always been high on drama ever since its launch.

The show also stars Sanjay Gagnani, Manit Joura, Usha Bachani, Twinkle Vashist among others in pivotal roles.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin off of Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya which earlier starrer Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles.

Currently, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Tina Ann Philip in the lead roles while Reyna Malhotra, Rushad Rana, Aparna Mishra and Khyaati Keswani are seen in supporting characters.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! Fans want Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar to return back to the show, and here is the proof