HILARIOUS! Look who is trying to copy Ram Kapoor on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul Mehta's reaction on this will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has seen a lot of drama lately.

The show is constantly witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story that is leaving the viewers hooked to the screens.

We all know that post the show has witnessed a leap, a lot of changes in the storyline and the characters have taken place.

However, the co-stars never forget to have some gala time on the set as they used to have earlier.

With the leap, a lot of new characters are introduced which are only adding more spice to the drama.

We have seen how the star cast is constantly entertaining the viewers and treating them with their fun Instagram reels, selfies and some great posts.

Actress Maanya Singh is one of them who is very active on her Instagram profile and keeps sharing amazing pictures and videos with her fans straight from the set.

Well, Maanya has previously told us in her interviews that she loves Ram and Priya's characters from the show and would love to play them on-screen.

It seems Maanya has taken it too seriously as she tries to imitate Ram Kapoor aka Nakuul Mehta.

Take a look:

Maanya tries to give the same kind of expression as Nakuul while he captures them through the lens.

It seems Maanya failed but still cherished this sweet moment.

She posted this on Instagram and Nakuul Mehta dropped a hilarious comment on the post leaving all of us including Maanya in splits.

Do you think Maanya nailed Nakuul's pose? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

