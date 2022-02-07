Hilarious! Meet the new avatar of Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

In this video, we see Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik who plays the character of Shiva and Raavi in the show. Kanwar have shared a hilarious behind the scene video that will definitely leave you in splits. In this video we that Kanwar has called out Alice to the surprise guest on set. To know who is the guest.

Check out the video:

We are sure this video must have cracked you up and fans can't control their laughter. They are super excited to see what going to happen in this future track.

In the upcoming episode, Rishita calls her boss for the insurance papers for the car and feels humiliated in front of him for breaking the car on the first day itself. Looking at the insurance papers Dev gets suspicious about his intentions but Rishita refuses to listen. Raavi calls Rishita for help and asks her to turn into a chudail to bring Shiva home. Rishita does as Raavi says but their plan fails as Shiva starts hitting her, she stops the plan and reveals that it was Raavi's idea. Suman in the room feels bad for Shiva and vows to bring him back home. She would go to an extent to do so, even join hands with Prafulla to never let them unite and get Raavi out of their house.

