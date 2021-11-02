HILARIOUS: Netizens TROLL Tejasswi Prakash Wayangkar; question if she is qualified as an ENGIEENER in Bigg Boss 15 as she engages in a heated debate with Pratik Sehajpal!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has a lot of controversies brewing and in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode Tejasswi and the housemates got into and educative debate with Pratik Sehajpal.

While it looked that they began the debate by using numerators, denominators, and fractions as metaphors for the competitors and their equations with one another, viewers could not overlook Tejasswi's lack of mathematical understanding.

Tejasswi screamed at Pratik, "If the numerator is more than the denominator in a fraction, the outcome is a negative number." A positive number is obtained by using a larger denominator and a smaller numerator. "Mujhe mathematics mat sikha (Don't teach me maths)," she said at Pratik when he questioned her rationale.

Bigg Boss' viewers were baffled by her logic. Others questioned her engineering background as well.

A viewer also explained how, in a fraction, if the numerator is bigger than the denominator, the result is a number bigger than one. In the reverse case, the number is less than one. The numerator or denominator do not determine whether the number is positive or negative.

One asked, “Tejaswi Engineer hai na ?”, “Gadhi maths aata nhi aur chali sikhane (Idiot. She doesn't know maths and is out to preach it to everyone),” commented another.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below! (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan reveals her favourite contestant, talks about which season she likes the most)

CREDIT: HT