Hilarious! Pandya Store: Raavi aka Alice Kaushik’s biggest fan will shock you

Alice often takes to social media to share behind the scenes and set shenanigans with her fans.

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

Alice Kaushik has been ruling the hearts of fans. She is known for playing Raavi Pandya (Shiva's wife) in Star Plus television show Pandya Store. She has also worked in several television shows including Suryaputra Karn, Kaatelal & Sons and Kaha Hum Kaha Tum. 

She recently shared a screenshot of a conversation where she sent a GIF of herself and when Karan Dhillion who is Kanwar Dhillion's brother shared it on Instagram, she just responded with hilarity proving that Alice is definitely a big fan of herself. Take a look at this funny interaction here: 

Meanwhile, on the show, Shweta calls Suman and in a crying voice, informs her that Rishita has come to her home and is questioning her parents, asking for her list of friends.

She complains to Suman that it was alright till Rishita had doubts about her but it’s not acceptable to take the matter to her parents and friends.

While on one side, Rishita is watching Shweta’s emotional drama and the way she’s manipulating Suman, on the other side, Dhara also listens to the conversation on call as Suman will put the call on speaker.

Later, Dhara will be talking to Suman about Rishita being stubborn. Just when Dhara turns, she finds Rishita listening to the whole conversation. Rishita and Dhara get into an argument where Rishita tells her that they might not count her as family but she still cares for Krish and his future. When Dhara tries to stop her, she points out to Dhara how she has problems with a two-year relationship but no doubts in this new relationship.

What interesting turn will the show take now? 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Oh No! Rishita and Dhara’s conflict rises due to Shweta’s emotional drama


 

