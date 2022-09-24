Omg! Pandya Store: Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik aka Shiva and Raavi of Pandya Store are trending for THIS reason

MUMBAI: With its compelling plot and surprising turns, the daily soap Pandya Store has won over viewers' hearts. Fans adore all three of the couples in the show but they have an affinity towards Shiva and Raavi, who frequently top the charts as their favorite couple.

Even after facing so many ups and downs, the family has stuck together and now a new problem has arisen. Shweta is adamant to create chaos in the life of the Pandya even after Krish’s proposal. Shweta still wants her revenge.

Meanwhile, offscreen, Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik, who play the roles of Shiva and Raavi, is one of the most popular couples on TV right now. Fans love their chemistry on the show but they are always trending on Twitter for their offscreen banter.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store – Oh No! Shweta Tricks Krish into Marrying Her

Kanwar and Alice have been together for a little while now, and they are very active in social media and are often seen sharing stories from their sets and their personal lives.

The fans love them and have given them the nickname #KDice. They have been trending on Twitter because Shiva and Raavi who are going through a lot of drama on the show, have not been seen together on the show for a little while. Check out some of the reactions here:



Meanwhile, on the show, Krish decides to marry Shweta to have her and Chikoo back home so that Dhara can live her life happily. Suman is not happy with this marriage happening.

However, Krish is ready to go against the family and marry Shweta and Shweta also follows the same. On the other side, Dhara learns of the sacrifice Krish is making and wants to stop the marriage at any cost.

Further in the segment, Shweta was talking to her friend and Rishita overhears her conversation. She learns that Shweta wants to move to Dubai for job's sake and is hunting for a residence too.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sees major drop in TRP, Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge jump in ratings, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie and YRKKH





