Hilarious! Parmeet Sethi demands royalty for jokes cracked on Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show

Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh who was last seen in The Kapil Sharma Show hosted by Kapil Sharma is currently judging India’s Laughter Champion with Shekhar Suman

 

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is undoubtedly the life of The Kapil Sharma Show. While she is not directly participating, but she adds the much needed ‘tadka’ to the show. Many a times, jokes are even cracked at her expense and the actress is gracious enough to take it sportingly every time. However, her husband Parmeet Sethi feels that she should be getting ‘royalty’ for every joked cracked on her.

Archana Singh revealed, “They (her sons) are young modern kids, who watch Hollywood films and stand-up which has roasting and there’s no limit. They have seen their mother being a victim of insult comedy and being roasted since they were five-six years old. Comedy Circus ke time se…. They think it is very normal and Parmeet on the other hand says they crack so many jokes on me but they don’t pay royalty to me. I deserve royalty on every punch that I clean vessels at home and do all your work."

The Kapil Sharma Show has now come to a halt, as the team is on a tour to US and Canada. They had their performance in Vancouver first. The show has now been replaced by India’s Laughter Champion, where Archana is a judge along with Shekhar Suman.

Credit: News 18

Latest Video