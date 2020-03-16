Hilarious! Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover gets brutally trolled for showing off his lavish car and for his tour to California

Netizens took to social media and gave their feedback on Ashneer Grover's latest photos wherein he posed besides a lavish car.
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India’s first season became a super hit amongst the audience. The show hit a high in a matter of a few days and became the most talked-about show in the nation. It has majorly amplified the startup culture in India, within a short span. It is the Indian adaptation of the American reality show Shark Tank.

Ashneer Grover and his quotes have been made into memes and are still pretty popular. Now, Ashneer has quit BharatPe.

Recently, he took to social media wherein he is seen posing on the streets of California and besides a lavish car.

He captioned the posts as, “The new number plate,” and “Back to my favourite summer place - California! Let’s shake things up a bit.”

Have a look to these posts.

Well, on his posts, the social media users brutally trolled him. Read on to know what they had to say.

Sukhdev Sahu - Jute promote krne ke kitne paise mile.?

Rahul Dhakad - Ye hume jlane ke liye dali h kya post 

Rohit Singh Sambyall - dhanda dhanda bolkr khud America chle gye dogle bhaiya

Hiten Rajawat - Ye shoes par tomato ketchup koun dal gaya?

Jai - Jitne ki shark tank mai investment karri hai usse zyada mehngi toh car hai 

Tanvi Vyas - Yeah ajib number  plate and Ye sab doglapan hai

Sneh - Vai!! Kya kar raha hai tu yeh flex tujhe sarojaninagar dukan walo k gaadi pe bhi mil jaayega.. Tu rehne de. Yeh sabh na doglapan hai!!

Adil Ansari - Sir thode paise hame bhi de do

Sagar Sharan - Yeh number plate hai ki letter plate hai?

Abhinav Jha - Bhai majak hai ye,chalaan kat jayega aise me to!

So, what is your take on the same? Do let us know your views.

Till then keep reading the space for more and news updates. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

