Oh No: Ashneer Grover INSULTS fashion designer Niti Singhal’s SENSE OF STYLE on Shark Tank India!

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India, which wrapped up on February 4, is still grabbing eyeballs.

Fashion designer Niti Singhal was among the 198 pitchers, who wanted funds for her company. The designer’s brand sells reversible and convertible clothing. In one of the promos, that was previously shared, shark Ashneer Grover can be seen telling the designer, “Bahut hi ganda fashion hai ye. Nobody will wear this in my house. Aap ye band kar do. Why are you wasting your time?”

However, Ghazal Alagh was appreciative of her brand and said that it has a lot of potential.

While pitcher Niti didn’t crack any deal with the sharks, recently, she posted a video where Ashneer’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover wearing a dress from the designer.

Reportedly, Niti had gifted that dress to Madhuri, when they came to pitch their brand in the show.

CREDIT: TOI