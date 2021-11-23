HILARIOUS! TKSS: Kashmeera Shah is shocked by husband Krushna Abhishek touching her feet, Salman Khan laughs as Krushna cracks jokes on show, Kashmeera and show staff

MUMBAI: Krushna Abhishek is always a treat and ups the fun quotient on every episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. But his unusual Dharmendra-from-Dharam-Veer impression is one of the audiences' favourite and in Sunday’s episode, he totally left audiences in splits as he poked fun at the guest members and audiences.

Actor Kashmeera Shah, who is the wife of Krushna, was also present in the audience and she wasn't spared in his roasting of the audience members. He first went on to introduce and crack some jokes at the producers’ expense, then moved on to the photographer before finally landing on Kashmeera, he fell at her feet which took her by total surprise and she screamed.

He further questioned her in Dharam Ji’s character and referred to himself as a third person. “Aapko koi dikkat toh nahi ?" Kashmera tells him that she doesn't. “Toh phir Krushna ko itni dikkat kyu deti hai ?” He said and the audience couldn't control their laughter as Kashmeera whacked him.

But Krushna did not stop at this, talking to Salman Khan he told him that he liked all of Salman’s movies except for ‘Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye” to which his Co-star Kiku Sharda pointed that if he referred to Kashmeera, when Krushna interjected quickly “No, Chunky Pandey” and Kiku responded saying that Chunky wasn’t even in that movie and Krushna hilariously told him to take a hint, “Ghonchu, tu ishare nahi samajhta kya”.

After dating since 2007, Kashmeera and Krushna got married secretly in Las Vegas in 2013. They have beautiful twin boys through surrogacy.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma were the guests on Sunday’s episode on The Kapil Sharma show, they were later joined by Mahesh Manjrekar who is the director of the film. Salman is also the producer of the show, they were on the Show to Promote ‘ANTIM : The Final Truth’ which releases on November 26th.

Credits: Hindustan Times

