HILARIOUS! This is what happened when Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star cast gathered for a group picture

MUMBAI: The much-awaited show launched on a grand note last year and within a few months, it managed to garner the attention of the viewers.

Ekta Kapoor chose some of the finest actors from the television industry to portray the characters and her decision proved to be a success.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are doing total justice to their respective characters.

Apart from Nakuul and Disha, the supporting star cast of the show is also doing a great job.

The entire star cast shares a great rapport and we have seen it on social media.

Well, it's a rare thing to see how such a huge star cast comes together for pictures and it has happened.

Alefia Kapadia who plays Sara's character in the show has posted a couple of pictures where many actors and actresses from the star cast have come together for a click and the story behind it is hilarious.

Take a look:

Alefia has revealed that it was not easy to get all of them to pose for a group picture and the funny instances that happened while posing for the group picture is hilarious.

Well, the other actors couldn't simply control their laughter and dropped funny comments on Alefia's post.

But we are all hearts for this beautiful picture.

