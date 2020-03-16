Hilarious! This is what Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya hates the most about hubby Rahul Nagal; read on to know more

Times flies, and Shraddha Arya has already completed eight months of marriage recently, but in these eight months, there is a particular thing which Shraddha hates most about hubby Rahul Nagal.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:58
Hilarious! This is what Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya hates the most about hubby Rahul Nagal; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha is currently making headlines for her personal life. She got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16.

Also read: OMG! This is what causing chaos in the life of Zee TV’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta | Deets Inside

Time flies, and Shraddha Arya has already completed eight months of marriage recently, but in these eight months, there is a particular thing which Shraddha hates most about her hubby Rahul Nagal.

Recently, she took to her social media and revealed about what she hates.

She uploaded a video, wherein it was seen that Rahul is pulling on Shraddha's ponytail and that irritates her.

She captioned the video, “Hate His Ideas Of Being Romantic.”

Have a look at her video here!

Also read: Omg! Shraddha Arya aka Preeta in Kundali Bhagya has a valid point to note, Check out

Talking about her show, Arjun wants to take his revenge on Preeta and wants her to cry with a lot of pain. Preeta gets a nightmare that Arjun has come to meet her and is promising to make her meet Karan. He even takes her hand in his hand. 

Preeta gives her hand when Arjun pulls her close to hug him tight. She tries to free herself when Arjun takes a knife and stabs her in her stomach. Preeta wakes up and runs to see if Arjun knows about Karan. Rishabh, along with the entire Luthra family, come to bring Preeta back to her senses when she realizes that it was all just a dream.

Isn’t the glimpse really hilarious?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com 
 

Shraddha Arya Preeta Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 TellyChakkar Rahul Nagal Instagram TV news TV actress shraddha arya nagal shraddha rahul nagal Anil V Kumar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 17:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sejal gives it back to Veera by making her fall into the trap of her own plan in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Anupamaa: Clarifications! Anupama clears Kinjal’s misunderstanding, reveals about Anu’s accident
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Audience verdict! Netizens feel that Pratik Sehajpal is the same from Bigg Boss as here also he goes against the rule and host of the show Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI : Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Manipulations! Prisha snatches money from Harsh, placates Armaan with manipulations
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
AUDIENCE VERDICT! From Pakhi's obsession to the misleading tracks added to the dropout of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin from the top 5 shows
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh, garnered immense love even after his exit...
Fabulous! Disha Parmar’s western outfit looks are enough to say that she is more than just ‘Priya’
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar has won the hearts of the viewers with her performance as Priya in the television series, Bade...
Recent Stories
van
Shocking! The cast of Shamshera gets massively trolled for this reason
Latest Video