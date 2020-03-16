Hilarious! This is what Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya hates the most about hubby Rahul Nagal; read on to know more

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha is currently making headlines for her personal life. She got married to naval commander Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16.

Time flies, and Shraddha Arya has already completed eight months of marriage recently, but in these eight months, there is a particular thing which Shraddha hates most about her hubby Rahul Nagal.

Recently, she took to her social media and revealed about what she hates.

She uploaded a video, wherein it was seen that Rahul is pulling on Shraddha's ponytail and that irritates her.

She captioned the video, “Hate His Ideas Of Being Romantic.”

Have a look at her video here!

Talking about her show, Arjun wants to take his revenge on Preeta and wants her to cry with a lot of pain. Preeta gets a nightmare that Arjun has come to meet her and is promising to make her meet Karan. He even takes her hand in his hand.

Preeta gives her hand when Arjun pulls her close to hug him tight. She tries to free herself when Arjun takes a knife and stabs her in her stomach. Preeta wakes up and runs to see if Arjun knows about Karan. Rishabh, along with the entire Luthra family, come to bring Preeta back to her senses when she realizes that it was all just a dream.

Isn’t the glimpse really hilarious?

Do let us know your views on the same.

