Omg! Shraddha Arya aka Preeta in Kundali Bhagya has a valid point to note, Check out

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led it to be one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Also read Kundali Bhagya: Oh No! Anjali fails to file a 'missing' complaint for Arjun

In this video we see that Shraddha Arya who plays the lead role of Preeta in the show is enacting a funny reel wherein she makes a valid point to make which is very relatable. Take a look at this video to see what the actor is uo.

Check out the video

Also read Aww! Fans want Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar to return back to the show, and here is the proof

Anjali files a complaint of Karan going missing after trying his cell phone for a long time.

The inspector informs her that she cannot file a complaint until 24 hours after the person has gone missing.

Anjali tries to emphasize the importance of Arjun Suryavanshi's status but the inspector asks them to wait for 24 hours.

Later, Karan goes to his office and calls his CEO, Mayank to get him all the information about Raja Sahab's deal.

Will Karan be able to snatch away Rishabh's deal?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.