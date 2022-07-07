OMG! This is what causing chaos in the life of Zee TV’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta | Deets Inside

MUMBAI : Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.

She is known for her performance in shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, Kumkum Bhagya, and Kundali Bhagya.

Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Now, a set of new entrants including Shakti Arora, Sonal Vengurlekar, Ananya Gambhir, and Rithvik Gupta are set to spice up the story.

The current track is revolving around the story of Shakti aka Karan/Arjun winning the auction of Karan’s asset of cricket and thus the party has already begun in the Luthra Mansion.

Well, at the party, Shraddha Arya aka Preeta Rishabh Luthra is all set to surprise everyone with her dance performance probably.

Now it seems something has been creating a chaotic situation for her, that is why Shraddha Arya has shared a hilarious video with her co-star and on-screen sister – Anjum Fakih aka Srishti Luthra.

She captioned her video, “Chaos Of My Life @nzoomfakih ! #TrendingFilter #SongOfYourLife What’s The Song Of Your Life?”

Have a look!

Isn’t the glimpse really hilarious?

And well what is your take on the current track?

Do let us know your views.

