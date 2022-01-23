Himanshu Soni's spontaneous action sequence in Jatin Sethi, Mahesh Pandey and Piyush Gupta's Aggar Tum Na Hote

MUMBAI: A sought after name in mytho-fiction space and the lead protagonist of a psycho-thriller drama of Jatin Sethi, Mahesh Pandey and Piyush Gupta production, Aggar Tum Na Hote, actor Himanshu Soni recently sustained injuries while performing an action sequence

The actor has previously had a record of denying body doubles for his fight scenes and would do it himself in all of his earlier shows. He excitedly shares, 'I was born in Jaipur. I've grown up hearing stories of the kings, warriors and battlefields. I was always fascinated by the sword. I'd imagine myself holding one and fighting the evil. So when I got to Mumbai to pursue acting, I chose to train myself in sword fighting and also practiced Tai Chi, a chinese martial art form. As luck had it or I'd say my hard work, my first show Buddha had scenes involving swords and consequently, most of my work included a fight sequence. I can proudly say, it is one of my strengths as an actor and has always helped me score the work I desire."

Talking about his latest injury he adds, "This is a part and parcel of the job, any job. I'd be lying if I told you I didn't enjoy it. Blood makes it feel so real and intense. I'm automatically charged for the scene. Yeh sab chalta rehta hai. I love that I'm able to live one of my fantasies through my work and there is no bigger joy than that."

For the uninitiated, Himanshu is playing the character of Abhimanyu Pandey. During the episode, Himanshu breaks a glass with his bare hands, only to express his agitation towards Niyati (Simaran Kaur). The whole act was so spontaneous that even Simaran didn't know that Himanshu would actually use his hands to break the glass. His co-star Simaran was quite impressed with Himanshu and praised him for his action stunt.