Hina Khan’s no-makeup picture will make you skip a heartbeat

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Covid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things.

Hina Khan is making the most of his celebrity status in spreading awareness among the audience. She often makes videos to make people aware of the situation and the measures to take in order to minimise the risk of getting infected from the dangerous coronavirus.

The actress posted a radiant picture without make up and looks like the actress just clicked the picture after mandatory Friday prayers.

With dupatta wrapped on her head, and an enchanting smile, Hina’s picture spells beauty without a tinge of make-up. Her glowing face and radiant eyes are adding on to the beauty of the picture making our day a little better.

Have a look at Hina’s no-make picture:

Must say, the lady exactly knows how to switch on and off her religious as well as glamourous sides.

