Hina Khan’s UK holiday is nothing short of a winter dreamland! Check out the travel diary!

MUMBAI : Hina Khan is an actress who appears in Hindi television and films. She is known for playing Akshara in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In 2017, she participated in the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the runner-up in both.

Hina has had several back-to-back hits and has kept herself busy with work and exercise. On April 20, 2021, the actress lost her father to a heart attack and is coping with the loss. Rocky Jaiswal has always been there for her, like a rock.

In addition to posting pictures and videos of herself enjoying a meal, the 34-year-old also posed for the camera. She's been active on Instagram and keeps sharing her day-to-day activities. Her fashion evolution is, quite honestly, one of the best ones we’ve seen so far.

Hina takes wonderful holidays every year to bring in the new year in style, last year she vacationed in New York , but this year, she’s spending her time in snowy London and we are getting major Fomo. From visiting monuments to acing that winter style she is doing it all. Check out all the recent highlights from Hina Khan’s UK travel diary:

On the work front, she has a new web series titled ‘Seven’ in which she will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

