Hina Khan sends across Ramadan wishes to her fans via this beautiful post; check

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses, took to social media to send across Ramadan wishes to her fans as she posted a series of photos wearing a yellow attire and alongside the photo, Hina wrote, “Ramadan Kareem Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing #FirstRoza #Positivity #WeShallGetThruThis…”

Speaking about Hina Khan, just like all of us, the actress, too, has been in quarantine and she has been urging others to stay at home by posting a series of videos showing how to sanitize groceries and how to make DIY masks. Now, we all know that Hina Khan is a fitness enthusiast and since she can’t go to the gym, the actress makes sure to workout at home. Amid the lockdown, Hina Khan has also tried her hands at cooking as the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress tried whipping up pancakes in her kitchen. Now on the work front, Hina’s short film titled Smartphone released on April 24 on Ullu aap. In the film, Hina plays a small-town girl, Suman, who hails from Kasganj and in the film, she will be seen in a never seen before avatar as her character Suman, is an ordinary small-town girl who wears saris, bindi, bangles and sindoor.

Take a look at Hina Khan's photos as she wishes Ramadan to her fans:

Credits: Pinkvilla