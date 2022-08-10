Hitler Didi fame Rati Pandey shares a glimpse of her upcoming project?

MUMBAI: Rati Pandey is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen.

The diva was last seen as Preeti Jindal in Star Plus' show Shaadi Mubarak.

Rati stepped into Rajshri Thakur's shoes and exited the show just a few months after the show’s launch.

The viewers accepted Rati wholeheartedly and gave her a warm welcome on the show.

Also read - OMG! This is why Hitler Didi fame Rati Pandey declined to participate in Bigg Boss 15

While Shaadi Mubarak was going great, due to the second lockdown, the makers had to pull the plugs and it went off-air abruptly.

Rati was paired with Manav Gohil on the show.

Fans of Rati Pandey admire her a lot and also shower her with a lot of love on her Instagram profile.

Rati Pandey is highly recognized for her memorable roles in Star One show Miley Jab Hum Tum and the Zee TV show Hitler Didi.

While the fans of Rati Pandey are waiting for her last show, Shaadi Mubarak, to come back on television, the actress has now shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her upcoming project with no details about the project.

Let us check out the video that was posted by Rati Pandey on her profile which will surely give a lot of curiosity and excitement to the fans of the actress.

Also read - MUST-READ! Rati Pandey on taking up work post Shaadi Mubarak: I am getting lots of offers but not taking hasty decisions

Are you a Rati Pandey fan too? Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.