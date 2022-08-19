Hotness Alert! Check out what the SEXY ladies of Bhagya Lakshmi are up to on the sets

MUMBAI:Zee Tv’s show Bhagya Lakshmi is ruling the TRP charts for quite some time now. The intriguing story has definitely kept the viewers hooked on the show.

Also read- Bhagya Lakshmi: What! Rishi to rescue Lakshmi from the legal trouble, is it a dream or a reality?

While people enjoy watching the lead couple played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, other actors in the show are also equally loved.

The cast and crew keep sharing videos and pictures of themselves from behind the scenes which the audience enjoys watching.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Maera Mishra, who plays Malishka in the show and she is accompanied by Shivani Jha and Aditi Shetty.

Check out the video below:

In this video, we can see the three hotties of the show grooving to a popular Bollywood song and the video is nothing but smoking hot. The dance moves displayed by each of them are scintillating.

Well, these ladies never fail to make our jaws drop.

Also read- Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Rishi gets into a car accident; Lakshmi lands in a huge legal trouble?

Meanwhile, in the show, as Lakshmi is taken into custody and the family learns that Rishi was hurt in an accident.

We'll see that there is a lot of tension in the Oberoi House. In addition, despite all the challenges that arise, Shalu and Ayush's love will deepen and they will become one another's biggest supporters.

Tell us in the comments, how you like these wonderful moves by our very own ladies?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.