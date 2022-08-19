Hotness Alert! Check out what the SEXY ladies of Bhagya Lakshmi are up to on the sets

The cast and crew keep sharing videos and pictures of themselves from behind the scenes which the audience enjoys watching.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 16:01
Hotness Alert! Check out what the SEXY ladies of Bhagya Lakshmi are up to on the sets

MUMBAI:Zee Tv’s show Bhagya Lakshmi is ruling the TRP charts for quite some time now. The intriguing story has definitely kept the viewers hooked on the show.

Also read- Bhagya Lakshmi: What! Rishi to rescue Lakshmi from the legal trouble, is it a dream or a reality?

While people enjoy watching the lead couple played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, other actors in the show are also equally loved.

The cast and crew keep sharing videos and pictures of themselves from behind the scenes which the audience enjoys watching.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Maera Mishra, who plays Malishka in the show and she is accompanied by Shivani Jha and Aditi Shetty.

Check out the video below:

In this video, we can see the three hotties of the show grooving to a popular Bollywood song and the video is nothing but smoking hot. The dance moves displayed by each of them are scintillating. 

Well, these ladies never fail to make our jaws drop.

Also read- Bhagya Lakshmi: Exclusive! Rishi gets into a car accident; Lakshmi lands in a huge legal trouble?

Meanwhile, in the show, as Lakshmi is taken into custody and the family learns that Rishi was hurt in an accident.

We'll see that there is a lot of tension in the Oberoi House. In addition, despite all the challenges that arise, Shalu and Ayush's love will deepen and they will become one another's biggest supporters.

Tell us in the comments, how you like these wonderful moves by our very own ladies?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.

Zee TV Bhagyalakshmi Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Maera Mishra Aditi Shetty Shivani Jha Malishka Smita Bansal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 16:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The actor is...
Must Read! This Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress marries herself
MUMBAI: Kanishka Soni has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She is known for her performance in...
Audience Perspective: Makers should stop using Dhara's obsession with kids to proceed the storyline in Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Twist! Virat comes to the camp with Vinayak, Sai and Virat to meet
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Hotness Alert! Check out what the SEXY ladies of Bhagya Lakshmi are up to on the sets
MUMBAI:Zee Tv’s show Bhagya Lakshmi is ruling the TRP charts for quite some time now. The intriguing story has...
WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap, Netizens go GAGA over Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance, adore her camaraderie with Savi aka Aria Sakaria
MUMBAI :WOW! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap, Netizens go GAGA over Ayesha Singh aka Sai's performance, adore...
Recent Stories
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video
Latest Video