HOTNESS ALERT! Television's popular bahus raise the temperatures in their hot avatar

MUMBAI: The Indian television shows are known for their saas-bahu dramas and family content.

A lot of actors and actresses who have portrayed pivotal roles in their TV shows have managed to impress the viewers with their performances.

The ardent fans of those celebs still remember them for their iconic roles.

Tulsi, Parvati and Prerna are the iconic sanskaari bahu characters of the small screens.

After these, there are many actresses who have portrayed sanskaari bahus on-screen and fans have loved them.

The viewers have loved them but sometimes they forget to differentiate between their real and reel life personalities which are totally different.

There are many actresses who have shed their goodie goodie image and explored a very different side of theirs in real life.

A lot of actresses are more bold and fashionable than their on-screen characters and we have seen them showing it off on social media.

Actresses like Shiny Doshi, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, Simran Budharup, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Nidhi Shah, Shivangi Joshi, and many more have shown off their bold avatar on social media.

So, let's take a look:



So, whose bold avatar did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

