HOTNESS ALERT! Television's popular bahus raise the temperatures in their hot avatar

Actresses like Shiny Doshi, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, Simran Budharup, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Nidhi Shah, Shivangi Joshi, and many more have shown off their bold avatar on social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 15:56
SHRADDHA

MUMBAI: The Indian television shows are known for their saas-bahu dramas and family content. 

A lot of actors and actresses who have portrayed pivotal roles in their TV shows have managed to impress the viewers with their performances. 

The ardent fans of those celebs still remember them for their iconic roles. 

Tulsi, Parvati and Prerna are the iconic sanskaari bahu characters of the small screens. 

After these, there are many actresses who have portrayed sanskaari bahus on-screen and fans have loved them. 

ALSO READ:Kundali Bhagya 25th August 2023 Written Episode Update: Karan meets Shristhi in the hospital

The viewers have loved them but sometimes they forget to differentiate between their real and reel life personalities which are totally different. 

There are many actresses who have shed their goodie goodie image and explored a very different side of theirs in real life. 

A lot of actresses are more bold and fashionable than their on-screen characters and we have seen them showing it off on social media. 

Actresses like Shiny Doshi, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, Simran Budharup, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Nidhi Shah, Shivangi Joshi, and many more have shown off their bold avatar on social media. 

So, let's take a look:


So, whose bold avatar did you like the most? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Whoa! Shraddha Arya’s per episode fees for Kundali Bhagya will make your jaws drop

Shiny Doshi Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Simran Budharup Sriti Jha Shraddha Arya Nidhi Shah Shivangi Joshi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Funny! Shah Rukh Khan gives a hilarious response to a fan’s wife problem; tweets, “Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and his interactions with his fans on Twitter are surely very funny. The superstar’s replies...
Starting 26th August, music legends Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik will turn mentors to a very promising batch of talent on an exciting new season of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
MUMBAI: After the raging success of its previous season last year, Zee TV’s iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa...
HOTNESS ALERT! Television's popular bahus raise the temperatures in their hot avatar
MUMBAI: The Indian television shows are known for their saas-bahu dramas and family content. A lot of actors and...
Must Read! 35 Years of Salman Khan: 5 films the actor deserved awards for, but didn’t get
MUMBAI:  Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Dimpy irked as Baa gets help from the family
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
KYA BAAT HAI! Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actress Nikki Sharma's throwback audition video will take you by surprise
MUMBAI: Actress Nikki Sharma is presently portraying the lead role of Shakti in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya:...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Funny! Shah Rukh Khan gives a hilarious response to a fan’s wife problem; tweets, “Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Viraj Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! Viraj Kapoor reveals why he is not finding difficult to play Romil's character in Anupamaa, shares about working with the cast, says, ''The vibe on the set is amazing and everyone gave me a warm welcome on my first day at work''
Shivangi
OMG! This on-screen jodi takes over Shivangi and Mohsin aka Shivin on the most popular Jodi charts chosen by the audience
Daisy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Wow! Daisy Shah to return as a wild card contestant?
Reyansh
Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma performs one of the most dangerous stunts on the show
Kushal
Oh No! Kushal Tandon injuries his back while working out