Whoa! Shraddha Arya’s per episode fees for Kundali Bhagya will make your jaws drop

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued. Shraddha who has been part of the show right from the inception of the show, now even plays an older character post leap and is continuing to win hearts. Her role has had such an effect on fans that most of them sometimes refer to her as her character’s name Preeta.

Also Read- Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani opens up about leaving Kundali Bhagya, Future plans and more, says “I'm yet to sink into the feeling that I'm no more a part of Kundali Bhagya”

Did you know how much the gorgeous actress is paid per episode of Kundali Bhagya? As per a news portal she gets paid Rs 1 Lakh per episode of the popular show. This amount is reminiscent of the hard work, dedication, acting prowess and immense talent that the actress showcases.

Sharaddha began her acting journey being a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj that aired in 2007. She was also seen in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Nishabd playing his daughter in the film. She was most recently seen in a cameo role in the Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Also Read-OMG! Shraddha Arya opens up about playing an older character, “I did what my heart desired because I have been a part of this show from the beginning”. Read for more

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla