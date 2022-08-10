OMG! Shraddha Arya opens up about playing an older character, “ I did what my heart desired because I have been a part of this show from the beginning”. Read for more!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

The show has taken a leap of 20 years and now the storyline focuses on the new generation of Luthra’s with Shraddha Arya playing the matriarch and Shakti Anand playing the role of Karan Luthra.

The show is currently focusing on the trope of brother versus brother and how Rajveer and Shaurya are stark opposites

The show has completed some amazing 1500 episodes and TellyChakkar was a prt of the celebration, we caught up with Shraddha Arya, the leading lady since day one to talk about the show achieving this milestone.

She walked in with a smile even though she was in pain because of her leg injury.

When asked about staying on the show post leap and playing an older character, she said “ Hestitance of playing a role of an older woman when you are not that, it was a thought in a head for a couple of days but then I did what my heart desired, because I have been a part of this show from the beginning, it’s not I joined in themiddle and immdieatley did this character. I have grown everyday in the show and otherwise, there is a big difference in the Shraddha of 6 years ago and the Shraddha of now, she was single and wanted to go abroad every month and hang out with her friends, and now, I am married and now I when I get an off day, I want to spend it with my husband, so there have been changes in my personal life as well. The story is progressing and moving, real life is slow and it is my story, It is Preeta’s story so Preeta will be there, if she is aging in the show does not mean its happening in real life”.

The show has completed 1500 episodes and all of the current cast including Shraddha, Baseet, Paras, Sana were present.

