HOTNESS ALERT! Woh To Hai Albelaa actress Aparna Dixit oozing sensuousness in these pictures will make you fall for her beauty

MUMBAI : Aparna Dixit is one of the most popular and known faces of the television world.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and managed to establish a name for herself.

Aparna is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Malhotra in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa.

The actress was earlier paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the show.

Well, now, Anjali's character is seen changing as the story has progressed.

The viewers will get to see Aparna's character Anjali's different shades.

Anjali is now turning insecure for Kanha. While initially she supported Kanha and Sayuri but after Saroj started brainwashing her, she also turned against Sayuri.

She is now trying her best to separate Sayuri and Kanha.

Aparna is known for her talented performances in several shows. Fans are also in love with her stunning beauty.

While Aparna is known for her cuteness and girl-next-door looks, the actress' Instagram account has several pictures where she is oozing hotness.

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Oh No! Saroj tries to get Kanha’s attention, unaware of the bond between him and Sayuri

Take a look:

Aparna has previously done shows like Mahabharat, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Kalash, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pous, Bepanah Pyaar among others.

Woh To Hai Albelaa also stars Hiba Nawab, Rachi Sharma, Sucheta Khanna, Nayan Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal, Mehul Buch, Kinshuk Vaidya, Vaishnavi Ganatra, among others.

The show is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi's home banner Director's Kut Production.

What is your take on Aparna's pictures? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Sad! Saroj’s harsh words break Kanha’s heart