HOTNESS ALERT! Woh To Hai Albelaa actress Aparna Dixit oozing sensuousness in these pictures will make you fall for her beauty

While Aparna is known for her cuteness and girl-next-door looks, the actress' Instagram account has several pictures where she is oozing hotness. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 17:03
Aparna Dixit

MUMBAI : Aparna Dixit is one of the most popular and known faces of the television world.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for a very long time and managed to establish a name for herself. 

Aparna is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Malhotra in Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa. 

The actress was earlier paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh in the show. 

Well, now, Anjali's character is seen changing as the story has progressed. 

The viewers will get to see Aparna's character Anjali's different shades. 

Anjali is now turning insecure for Kanha. While initially she supported Kanha and Sayuri but after Saroj started brainwashing her, she also turned against Sayuri. 

She is now trying her best to separate Sayuri and Kanha. 

Aparna is known for her talented performances in several shows. Fans are also in love with her stunning beauty.

While Aparna is known for her cuteness and girl-next-door looks, the actress' Instagram account has several pictures where she is oozing hotness. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Oh No! Saroj tries to get Kanha’s attention, unaware of the bond between him and Sayuri

Take a look:

Aparna has previously done shows like Mahabharat, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Kalash, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Pous, Bepanah Pyaar among others. 

Woh To Hai Albelaa also stars Hiba Nawab, Rachi Sharma, Sucheta Khanna, Nayan Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal, Mehul Buch, Kinshuk Vaidya, Vaishnavi Ganatra, among others. 

The show is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi's home banner Director's Kut Production. 

What is your take on Aparna's pictures? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Sad! Saroj’s harsh words break Kanha’s heart

Shaheer Sheikh Kinshuk Vaidya Star Bharat Rajan Shahi Anuj Sachdeva Hiba Nawab Woh To Hai Albelaa Rachi Sharma Nayan Bhatt Mehul Buch Sucheta Khanna Aparna Dixit
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 06/18/2022 - 17:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! The misunderstanding worsens, Abhimanyu and Akshara aren’t ready to make the first move
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty shares the new promo of the show where he is seen doing some daredevil stunts
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Excellent! Banni and Yuvaan team up against Viraj
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Glam Queen! Take cues from Jannat Zubair to ace up vibrant coloured outfit
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
HOTNESS ALERT! Woh To Hai Albelaa actress Aparna Dixit oozing sensuousness in these pictures will make you fall for her beauty
MUMBAI : Aparna Dixit is one of the most popular and known faces of the television world.The actress has been a part of...
Wow! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar recreate the poster form their iconic show, Check out
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade...
Recent Stories
Neetu-jaya
Revealed! Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor finally opens up on why she refused Jaya Bachchan’s role in THIS film
Latest Video