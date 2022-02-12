Hotness! Shweta Tiwari looks damn sexy in her shimmery bodycon outfit, See Instagram post

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is well-known for her performance in TV shows including ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, which brought her into the limelight. She is also loved for her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has a massive fan following on social media and she often shares pictures from her personal as well as professional life. Her latest photoshoot pictures are absolutely gorgeous as she sported a black gown.

In the pictures shared by the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ contestant, she is seen posing in a bodycon shimmery and glamorous gown with a slit. It has a partially see-through material. She has put on spectacular bold eye makeup and her hair is open with light curls. She accessorised the look with green stone-work bracelets.

She captioned, “Every colour has its own..!” Sara Khan dropped love and fire emojis, Daljiet Kaur commented, “really now??” and Rati Pandey commented, “The evergreen diva”. Juhi Parmar and Srishty Rode also dropped fire emojis.

Shweta Tiwari's controversial statement at a press conference was trending on social media. The statement had not gone well with some sections and they demanded an apology from the actress. She had made the statement while she was promoting her upcoming web series ‘Show Stopper’. And later Shweta issued a public apology stating that she did not want to hurt anyone.

