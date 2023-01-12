Hottie! Gizele Thakral is here with her sizzling hot looks to make your day, check it out

MUMBAI: A lot of actresses have grabbed the attention of the audience for the combination of their acting skills and super-hot looks that can never go unseen.

One such name is actress and model Gizele Thakral who is known for ‘The Great Indian Casino’, ‘Mastizaade’ and ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3’.

The actress was a part of the famous reality show Bigg Boss season 9. The actress made her TV debut with Survivors India in the year 2012.

One interesting fact about the actress is that she started modelling from the young ago of just 14 years and she was also the Kingfisher Calendar girl in the year 2011.

Also read - Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

The actress has an active profile on Instagram where she posts a lot of updates and pictures and even the fans of the actress love to look at her profile for updates be it from her personal or be it from her personal side of the life. The actress has a huge fan following and when it comes to her Instagram profile, she enjoys a massive following of 1.4 million.

The fans of the actress love it every time she posts her hot pictures as they are really hot and the fans find it hard to take their eyes off of it.

Now while the fans wait for more of her hot pictures, we are here with some hot pictures of the actress that will really leave you awestruck.

Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress really knows how to tease her fans with her sizzling looks.

Also read - OMG! Rakhi Sawant granted Interim protection from arrest in the 'Photo Leak' case filed by Adil Khan Durrani; Here's the details!

Tell us your opinion about the actress, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.